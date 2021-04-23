Will focus on enhancing enrolment in district, says Ludhiana’s new DEO secondary

Lakhvir Singh and Jaswinder Kaur were appointed as the new district education officer secondary and elementary in Ludhiana on Thursday. Lakhvir Singh was earlier posted at Government Senior Secondary School, Barsal, as a principal, while Kaur has been transferred from the post of DEO elementary, Moga to Ludhiana.

Earlier, Harjit Singh was handling both the charges of DEO secondary and elementary in Ludhiana.

Jaswinder Kaur joined as new DEO elementary in Ludhiana on Thursday.

Jaswinder Kaur, said, “I will first analyse the district performance and will make all efforts to uplift enrolment in the primary schools. I will take Ludhiana to the number 1 position in the state in increasing enrolment and will work with my team to motivate them to enrol more children.”

Lakhvir Singh said, “I will focus on enhancing enrolment in the middle, high, and senior secondary schools of the district and will hold virtual meetings with the school principals, nodal officers. The door-to-door campaign by teachers to increase enrolment is appreciated and we will be able to achieve the target of 15% increase in strength of the students from last year.”

“Keeping in mind the Covid-19 norms, I have asked the teacher unions and other employees not to come to my office in groups. They can convey their wishes through messages. Due to a surge in Covid cases in the district as well as in the state, I have asked the staff to follow the Covid-19 protocol of wearing masks and maintain social distance,” he said.

He said, “I will also ensure that the new textbooks reach the students in time and have instructed school principals have been to update the record of books distribution on the e-Punjab portal as soon as they get the same from the block and further distribute it among the students.”

Hailing from Lohgarh village, Moga, the new DEO secondary did his schooling from Lohgarh Government School, did his graduation from DM College, Moga and MSc physics from Panjab University, Chandigarh. He joined government service as a science teacher in 1988 at Begowal in Kapurthala; then joined as lecturer in 1992 at Mangat School in Ludhiana. He then joined Jagraon Girls School in 1993. For 12 years, he served at DIET, Jagraon, and imparted teachers’ training to thousands of students. He joined as a principal at Government Senior Secondary School, Gidderwindi, in 2010 then again joined DIET Jagraon as senior lecturer in 2015. From 2017 to 2021, he served as the principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Barsal.

Despite a spike in Covid-19 cases in the district, the members of teachers’ unions, other staff of the district education office wen to congratulate the DEO secondary and elementary. Flouting the social distancing norms, many employees were seen without masks.

