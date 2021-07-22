Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Will install storm sewers to tackle waterlogging: Ludhiana mayor
others

Will install storm sewers to tackle waterlogging: Ludhiana mayor

Three sewer treatment plants are being upgraded in Balloke, Bhattian and Jamalpur under the ₹650 crore project to rejuvenate the Budha Nullah — a rivulet that passes through the district — and storm sewer lines are being installed wherever possible
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 01:35 AM IST
Ludhiana, India - July 21, 2021 : Repair work of station road by MC department in Ludhiana on Wednesday, July 21,2021. (Photo by ) (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Having zeroed in on overburdened sewer treatment plants and the absence of storm sewers as the primary reasons for waterlogging, the city is working on upgrading its infrastructure to tackle the reoccurring issue.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu on Wednesday said three sewer treatment plants are being upgraded in Balloke, Bhattian and Jamalpur under the 650 crore project to rejuvenate the Budha Nullah — a rivulet that passes through the district — and storm sewer lines are being installed wherever possible, the mayor said. So far, 10% sewer lines have been installed across the city.

“We have already installed storm sewer lines at Rani Jhansi Road and Old GT road near the Clock Tower. Water accumulation was largely witnessed due to incessant and heavy rainfall, but the accumulated water drained out relatively sooner as we had the drain lines, sewers and road gullies cleaned ahead of monsoon. Old drains were also cleaned out to expedite the process. There are few other chronic points such as the road outside Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, and Talab Bazaar. We are working on finding a solution to the problem,” said Sandhu.

“In the past, sewers of villages outside MC limits have also been joined with the MC lines for a fee, but it has put a burden on the infrastructure. The sewer lines also choke after heavy rainfall due to low capacity of STPs,” said the mayor.

Reminder to NHAI

A reminder has been sent to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to resolve waterlogging at Ferozepur Road, Chandigarh Road, and Sherpur Chowk among other areas. Authorities have been asked to clean the drains along highways, the mayor said.

Rain water harvesting

Directing officials to focus on rain water harvesting, Sandhu said he will table a resolution in the next meeting of the finance and contracts committee (F and CC) for installation of grass-paver tiles in the city to allow water seepage. Also, the building branch officials will be directed to ensure rain water harvesting systems in the buildings, where it is mandatory to install the system as per norms fixed by the local bodies department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Dog isn't sure why the ‘other’ doggo is giving him so much attitude. Watch

Dubai creates fake rain to deal with sweltering heat. Watch

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Doggo trying to finish obstacle course is most of us on Thursdays
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP