With 672 Covid cases in 2 days, Ludhiana’s tally crosses 34k-mark

As many as 11 persons died of Covid-19 on Monday, making it the highest single-day fatality count of year so far. In all, the district recorded 18 deaths over the last two days even as 672 fresh infections came to the fore from various parts of the district, health officials said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the district logged 343 cases while 329 cases were added to the tally on Tuesday. The district has been logging over 300 cases every day for the last 11 days. The fresh cases have taken the district’s cumulative tally to 34, 082. With 30, 098 recoveries and 1,136 deaths, the district is left with 2, 848 active cases.

Among the fresh infections are 13 teachers and a student. These include three teachers from Government School in Dadhahoor village, three from Government Senior Secondary School, Khanna, two teachers from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), two from AS College, Khanna, and one each from Government School, Dholewal, BCM Arya School, Shastri Nagar and GHS School, Jamalpur area. The student is from AS College, Khanna. A staff member from BCM School, Shastri Nagar, has also tested positive for the virus.

Eleven patients who succumbed to the disease on Monday include a 78-year-old female from Salem Tabri, a 72-year-old female from BRS Nagar, a 68-year-old male from Kakowal road, a 75-year-old male from Amarpura, a 72-year-old female from Prince Colony in Samrala, a 64-year-old male from Budhel village, an 88-year-old male from Dugri, a 63-year-old female from Fatehganj, a 65-year-old male from Doraha, a 52-year-old male from BRS Nagar and a 63-year-old male from MIG flats.

The fatalities reported on Tuesday include a 65-year-old female from Bhagaur village, a 72-year- old female from Ludhiana city, a 54-year-old male from Khanna, a 62-year-old male from Dugri, a 61-year-old male from Jagraon, a 64-year-old male from Model Gram and a 70-year-old female from Shimlapuri area.

Civil surgeon Dr Sukhjeevan Kakkar said, “The number of cases is on the rise. Residents are requested to avoid all kinds of gatherings and take proper precautions. The department has sent 2, 633 more samples for testing on Tuesday.”

13 micro containment zones declared in city, one near minister Ashu’s residence

With a large number of cases being reported, the administration has established 13 micro containment zones in the district. These zones have been established in Omaxe flats, Pakhoal road, Durgapuri area, Cemetary road, Maharaj Nagar near circuit house, Guru Angad Dev Nagar in Khanna, Kitchlu Nagar- Block F, BRS Nagar -Block B, Koom Kalan village, Model Gram, Doraha, Rampur village, Dugri Phase 1 and 2.

The micro containment zone established in Model Gram area is situated at a distance of around 100 metres from the residence of cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu. Health department officials said micro containment zones are established in the area where five or more cases are reported at once.

Authorities appeal to residents to take precautions, step forward for vaccination:

Civil surgeon Dr Sukhjeevan Kakkar said, “Residents should step forward for vaccination as this gives a chance to break the chain of virus. Camps are being organised where vaccination is provided free of cost at people’s doorsteps. Residents should take the benefit of the opportunity. Further, residents should not drop the guard and should take all precautions while stepping out. Residents should avoid gatherings and follow the guidelines issued by the government.”