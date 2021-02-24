With 81 cases, Ludhiana sees highest single-day spike in 70 days

With 81 fresh cases, Ludhiana recorded its biggest single-day spike in 70 days on Tuesday even as two more persons lost their life to the virus.

The last such spike was on December 13 when 89 cases were recorded in a day.

Meanwhile, the infections emerging from schools continued to remain a worry with 12 students and seven teachers testing positive.

Two cops and two healthcare workers –both nurses at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) -- have also been found infected. Both the nurses had received the first dose of Covid vaccine and were awaiting the second jab.

The district now has 442 active cases while the case tally stands at 26,782. So far, 1,023 persons have succumbed to virus in the district while 25,314 have recovered from it. Those who succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, include a 57-year- old man from Dhandra road and a 57-year-old man from Bajurg village.

Vaccination update

A total of 750 people received Covid-19 vaccine jabs on Tuesday. These included, 362 health workers, who got the second dose, and 298 frontline workers and 90 health staff who got the first dose.

Kotmangal school still awaits DEO’s permission to close

At Government High School, Kotmangal Singh, where the number of infections has gone up to four with one more teaching testing positive on Tuesday, authorities are still awaiting permission from the district education department (secondary) to close the school.

Sources said that the infected teacher had been on examination duty on Tuesday and was actively involved in the distribution of question papers and collection of answer sheets. The teacher was also coordinating with the health department team that took samples of 170 students for Covid testing on Tuesday. School authorities said the education department is putting the lives of students and staff at risk by not allowing them to shut the school. District education officer (secondary) Harjit Singh said, “School authorities have been asked to follow the guidelines issued by the health department and infected teachers have been asked to isolate themselves and stay at home.”

The other schools where teachers were found infected were Government School, Jandali Khurd, Government High School, Kotmangal Singh, Punjab Public School, Samrala, GHG Khalsa School, Amhedgarh, and Government Senior Secondary School, Chaunta. A student was also found infected at GMT College, Kitchlu Nagar.

Cops distribute masks, urge people to follow guidelines

In view of the surge in Covid cases, the Ludhiana police on Tuesday resumed their drive to encourage people to wear masks. Checkpoints were set up near main market in Model Town and Atam Nagar where cops were seen stopping commuters without masks and providing them one.

Sub-inspector Avneet Kaur, additional SHO of Model Town police station, said the commuters were sensitised about the Covid guidelines and provided masks free of cost.

Cops on duty said they will soon start issuing challans to those found without masks.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal also urged the residents to adhere to Covid precautions, including wearing of masks, social distancing and washing hands frequently, to contain the spread of the virus.

In a meeting with the officials from various departments at Bachat Bhawan, they asked officials to ensure strict enforcement of norms, especially the restrictions of gatherings, in view of the surge in the number of cases.