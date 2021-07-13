With animal markets shut, goat vendors take to roadsides ahead of Eid

PUNE Ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid Al Adha, colloquially known as Bakri Eid, goats, sacrificed on the occasion are being sold on road-sides in the Cantonment, Yerwada and Kondhwa areas.

The state health department and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had shut down all the “goat markets” because of the Covid-19 situation in the city.

The “bakra mandi” (goat market) concept had become popular in Kondhwa over the past decade, with vendors setting up the animals on open plots in the area for sale.

This year complaints were lodged by residents of Kausarbaug in Kondhwa, citing the markets as being a possible source for the spread of Covid-19, given the crowds the markets normally draw.

Complaints were made to Amitabh Gupta, commissioner of police and Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister, after which concerned government agencies issued advisories to all plot owners to refrain from allowing the sale of goats there.

The Kondhwa police station also issued notices to the plot owners to stop the goat markets, citing Covid-19 restrictions.

However, now the vendors have taken to the road-sides.

Amir Shaikh, a goat vendor operating on the main road near Jyoti Hotel, said, “Since the markets have been discontinued due to Covid 19 restrictions, we have no option but to sell our animals on the road. Here limited people come and social distancing rules are followed. Also, we ensure that people wear masks while they come to see our goats. It is difficult for us, but we have to do it to earn our living.”

Another goat vendor Mateen Khan said, “The road is the only platform for us to sell the goats. We are taking steps to complete the transaction in the deadlines set by the PMC and the police and try our best to avoid overcrowding and violation of Covid-19 rules.”