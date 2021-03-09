Woman arrested for stabbing husband to death near Mumbai

Virar police on Monday arrested Neha Pawar, 29, for allegedly murdering her husband Lokesh Pawar, 30, in their fourth floor apartment in Virar (East) on Sunday dawn. Pawar had allegedly told relatives that her husband was injured in a road accident. However, family members suspected foul play as Lokesh had stab wounds and his bike was safely parked.

Pawar and Lokesh had met through work and got married in 2013 and have a child together. Lokesh was allegedly alcoholic and would often return home drunk, leading to daily fights. The incident took place during one such fight on Sunday when Neha in a fit of rage picked up a knife and stabbed Lokesh multiple times, said a police officer.

After the incident, Neha called a few relatives and told them Lokesh met with an accident and was in a critical condition. A cousin reached their home soon and suspected foul play as Lokesh had stab wounds, there was no blood trail from outside, and the bike was parked safely. The cousin then called the police.

Police officers have sent the body for post-mortem and are waiting for the report. The police are also trying to ascertain if Lokesh was drunk at the time.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the couple used to live separately for four years. They had recently started living together again and had frequent fights.

“We arrested Neha under section 302 for murder and seized the kitchen knife which she had hidden inside the room. We produced her before the Vasai court on Monday which has remanded her in police custody till March 11,” the police officer said, adding that they are probing the case further.