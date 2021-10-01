Woman booked for abetment to suicide of husband in Ludhiana

Ludhiana A day after a woman filed a police complaint against his husband for harassment, the 35-year-old man ended his life by hanging. His mother has claimed that he was depressed over these false harassment claims. On her complaint, the Tibba Police have lodged booked the man’s wife, her aunt and cousin for abetment to suicide.

The complainant, of Atal Nagar at Rahon Road, said, “The relationship between my son and his wife were strained; four months ago, she had left her house, leaving their two children behind. She left again on September 27, only to file a complaint on September 29. The police had even summoned us for questioning.”

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhdev Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (acts done by common intention) of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

An audio message, reportedly left by the victim, before committing suicide has emerged, in which he has accused his wife, her two relatives and a Khanna-based medical practitioner of forcing him to end his life. The note accuses the ASI of throwing him in the lock-up and releasing him only after taking a bribe. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP east) Davinder Chaudhary said investigation was on and action will be taken based on its report.