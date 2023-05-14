allahabad.htdesk@hindustantimes.com

Prayagraj cops grope in dark in Azad Park murder case (Pic for representation)

Postmortem report of the woman Iram Hamid Siddiqui killed inside Chandrashekhar Azad Park revealed that she was assaulted at-least six times on her head with a pointed stone which resulted in her death on the spot, police said.

The woman also had injuries on her ears, they added.

Police are still clueless of the assailants involved in the gruesome murder and have no leads which would have helped them crack the case.

SHO of Colonelganj police station Ram Mohan Rai said an FIR has been registered against unidentified assailants on the complaint of woman’s brother-in-law. CCTV footage of the area has not helped in the identification of suspects. Moreover, questioning from security guards and staff at the park has also not provided clues about the assailants. Woman’s kin have denied any enmity as a possible cause for the murder, he added.

The body of Iram was handed over to her kin after autopsy on Sunday afternoon, he further said. A 32-year-old woman Iram Hamid Siddiqui was found brutally murdered inside Chandrashekhar Azad Park under Colonelganj police station of the city on Saturday morning. The woman had gone to drop her son to Saint Joseph’s College in the morning.

Police officials said the caretaker of the ‘Mazar’ inside Chandrashekhar Azad Park called police when he spotted the body near the shrine. SHO of Colonelganj police station reached the spot and called the field unit for investigations and collecting samples. The woman’s mobile and other belongings were also missing.

Meanwhile, some persons from Malviya Nagar area reached Colonelganj police station at around 11 pm to lodge missing complaint of a woman. They were shocked when they learnt that body found at Chandrashekhar Azad Park was that of Iram.

Police further said that questioning from the woman’s kin revealed that Iram Hamid Siddiqui had gone to drop her son at school with her brother-in-law in the morning. Iram’s son is a lower KG student at Saint Joseph’s College opposite Chandrashekhar Azad Park. Iram’s brother-in-law returned home while Iram went to the park for a morning walk. Police officials said that Iram was assaulted while she was near the ‘Mazar’. However, circumstances under which she went towards the lonely spot are still to be ascertained, they added.

Iram’s kin informed that her husband Mohd Shahan lives and works in Jamshedpur.

