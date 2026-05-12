A young woman climbed a mobile tower in Samhai village under Nawabganj police station area of Prayagraj on Tuesday morning, allegedly distressed over a long-standing dispute related to leased land. The dramatic incident ended nearly four hours later when she was safely brought down following sustained efforts by the police and rescue teams.

Woman climbs mobile tower over land dispute, rescued

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The woman, identified as Vandana Saroj, a resident of Mamai Sarai Dadan village under the Nawabganj police station limits, is claimed to have been involved in a dispute with her relatives over a plot of leased land. Driven by frustration, she travelled about four kilometres from her home and, at around 8am, climbed atop a mobile tower in Samhai village.

Onlookers watched anxiously as Vandana sat atop the tower, exposed to intense heat and harsh sunlight, repeatedly demanding justice in the land dispute.

On receiving information, teams from the police, district administration, fire brigade, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot.

ACP (Soraon) Shyamjeet Pramila Singh and SHO Nawabganj Pankaj Awasthi reached the scene with a police contingent and initiated negotiations.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials assured her that they would look into her grievance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials assured her that they would look into her grievance. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rescue personnel remained on standby while safety nets were deployed around the tower to prevent any mishap. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rescue personnel remained on standby while safety nets were deployed around the tower to prevent any mishap. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After nearly four hours of persuasion, Vandana finally agreed to descend. An SDRF personnel climbed the tower to escort her down safely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After nearly four hours of persuasion, Vandana finally agreed to descend. An SDRF personnel climbed the tower to escort her down safely. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ACP (Soraon) Shyamjeet Pramila Singh said the dispute pertains to leased land involving family members. “The matter is being examined, and the Revenue Department has been instructed to take necessary action,” she said. No injuries were reported in the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ACP (Soraon) Shyamjeet Pramila Singh said the dispute pertains to leased land involving family members. “The matter is being examined, and the Revenue Department has been instructed to take necessary action,” she said. No injuries were reported in the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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