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Woman climbs mobile tower over land dispute, rescued

A woman climbed a mobile tower in Prayagraj over a land dispute, demanding justice. After four hours, police safely rescued her.

Published on: May 12, 2026 07:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
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A young woman climbed a mobile tower in Samhai village under Nawabganj police station area of Prayagraj on Tuesday morning, allegedly distressed over a long-standing dispute related to leased land. The dramatic incident ended nearly four hours later when she was safely brought down following sustained efforts by the police and rescue teams.

Woman climbs mobile tower over land dispute, rescued

The woman, identified as Vandana Saroj, a resident of Mamai Sarai Dadan village under the Nawabganj police station limits, is claimed to have been involved in a dispute with her relatives over a plot of leased land. Driven by frustration, she travelled about four kilometres from her home and, at around 8am, climbed atop a mobile tower in Samhai village.

Onlookers watched anxiously as Vandana sat atop the tower, exposed to intense heat and harsh sunlight, repeatedly demanding justice in the land dispute.

On receiving information, teams from the police, district administration, fire brigade, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot.

ACP (Soraon) Shyamjeet Pramila Singh and SHO Nawabganj Pankaj Awasthi reached the scene with a police contingent and initiated negotiations.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Woman climbs mobile tower over land dispute, rescued
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Woman climbs mobile tower over land dispute, rescued
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