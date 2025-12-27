A 30-year-old woman who was presumed murdered seven years ago—leading to a dowry-related case against her husband and in-laws—was recovered alive on Friday, police said. Woman declared murdered for dowry recovered alive with a girl after 7 years in East Champaran

Sub-Inspector (SI) Praveen Kumar Pandey of Chakia police station said on Saturday that the woman, identified as Manju Kumari, was traced and recovered from her parents’ house at Bosman Bhawanipur village on Friday evening.

“She had been living in Ahmedabad with her paramour, whom she married after her disappearance in 2018, and has a girl child from the relationship,” the police officer said.

Pandey said police recently received information about her stay in Ahmedabad. “Her parents were persuaded to call her back to the village, following which the case was cracked,” he added.

According to police, Manju Kumari, daughter of Indrasan Bhagat, was married to Upendra Bhagat, a resident of Govindpur village under the Chakia police station area.

Barely a few months after her marriage on March 4, 2018, the woman allegedly left her husband’s house and went to live with her paramour in Ahmedabad, police said.

Subsequently, her father filed a complaint in a Motihari court, accusing the husband and his parents of dowry harassment and alleging that they had murdered her and disposed of the body to cover up the crime.

