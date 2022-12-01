Woman ends life in Ludhiana: Husband, in-laws booked for abetment to suicide

Two days after a woman ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in Talwandi Kalan village, her husband, his parents and two brothers have been booked for abetment to suicide on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused are residents of Ganna village, Phillaur.

The woman was living at her maternal home for the past three months due to a dispute with her husband and in-laws.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim’s mother. The complainant stated that her daughter had gotten married two years ago. She alleged that soon after the marriage, the accused started harassing her daughter for dowry, following which she came back to live with them three months ago.

The complainant added that they recently came to know that her son-in-law has gone abroad without informing them, due to which her daughter was depressed.

Sub-inspector Varinderpal Singh, investigating officer, said that an FIR has been lodged under Section 306 of Indian Penal Code. He added that police have found that the deceased’s husband has not gone abroad and he and his family had lied to her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}