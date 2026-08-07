Woman, five others killed in road crashes in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: Six people, including a woman, were killed in four separate road accidents in Greater Noida, police said.

In one incident, a couple, residents of Chahura village in Rabupura, died after their bike collided head-on with a car in Greater Noida’s Banjarpur area on Wednesday night. (HT Photos)

In the first accident, two people died after the bike on which they were riding allegedly crashed into an SUV in Greater Noida’s Nawada area on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

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The deceased were identified as Sachin, 19, a resident of Accher in Greater Noida, and his friend Manish, 19, a resident of Surajpur.

“A case of rash driving and causing death by negligence was registered at Beta 2 police station, and the car driver, in his 20s, who is a student and a resident of Omicron 1, was arrested,” said Vinod Kumar, station house officer, Beta-2.

In the second incident, a couple died after their bike collided head-on with a car in Greater Noida’s Banjarpur area on Wednesday night.

The deceased, identified as Harikesh, 38, and his wife, Priyanka, 32, hailed from Kakod in Bulandshahr and were residents of Chahura village in Rabupura. They worked at a private company.

“It is learnt that the bike hit a cattle before crashing into the car. Investigation is underway to verify the claim,” said a police officer.

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{{^usCountry}} Upon receiving information from locals, police rushed them to a nearby hospital, where both succumbed to their injuries. “The car was seized, and efforts are on to nab the driver,” added the officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upon receiving information from locals, police rushed them to a nearby hospital, where both succumbed to their injuries. “The car was seized, and efforts are on to nab the driver,” added the officer. {{/usCountry}}

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In the third incident, a 46-year-old Aurangabad-based man died after his bike rammed into a bull in Greater Noida’s Bilaspur area late Wednesday night.

Police said the deceased, Anish, a resident of Kasba in Aurangabad, sustained severe face and chest injuries. “The deceased, who works at a private company, was returning from his office when a bull suddenly appeared in front of his bike,” said a police officer, part of the investigation.

Locals rushed him to a nearby private hospital, from where doctors referred him to another hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

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In the fourth incident, a 25-year-old truck driver died after he lost control of the wheels and crashed into a grocery shop in Greater Noida’s Badalpur area.

“Deceased, Naresh Kumar, a resident of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh, was heading towards Rohtak from Sikandarabad when his truck, loaded with iron rebars, crashed into a grocery shop in Badalpur late Tuesday night,” said police.

He was rescued from the mangled cabin and rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

According to traffic police data, the district reported 577 accidents from January 2026 to July, in which 450 people were killed and 250 sustained injuries.

Recently, the transport department identified 27 accident-prone spots across the district and wrote a letter to all three authorities — Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna — to fix them.

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