Woman found hacked to death in Ludhiana’s Machhiwara, husband missing

A labourer allegedly hacked his 40-year-old wife to death at Jhugian village of Machhiwara on Monday night and is absconding
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON MAR 31, 2021 01:15 AM IST
The incident took place in Jhugian village of Machhiwara on Monday night. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A labourer allegedly hacked his 40-year-old wife to death at Jhugian village of Machhiwara on Monday night and is absconding. The victim has been identified as Sarita alias Radha. The police have registered a murder case against her husband Raj Kumar.

Raj Kumar worked as a labourer at the house of farmer Sohan Singh and was living in a room adjoining the cattle shed. Sohan Singh said that he came to know about the incident on Tuesday morning, when went to the room where Raj Kumar stayed.

“I found that Raj Kumar had not fed fodder to the cattle. When I went to his room, I was shocked to see the body of his wife Sarita lying in the pool of blood and Raj Kumar was nowhere to be seen. I raised an alarm and informed the police,” said Sohan.

Machhiwara SHO inspector Rajesh Thakur said the household items were scattered in the room, which suggested that the woman had fought for her life. An empty liquor bottle was also found from the room.

The couple was living in the village for five years. Their daughter is married in Balibeg village.

The police have launched a manhunt to arrest Raj Kumar.

