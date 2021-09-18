Woman held after seizure of 104 MTP kits, 28,230 prohibited medicines in Karnal

The crime investigation agency of the Karnal police have seized 28,230 prohibited medicines and 104 medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits during a raid at a house in Karnal and arrested a woman in this connection.

According to the police, CIA-II of Karnal police got information that Kamal Sikka, of Prem Nagar in Karnal, was involved in supply of the prohibited medicines and he had brought a large quantity of intoxicants, MTP kits and other banned medicines from Delhi.

He has kept some medicines at home and has gone to supply the rest to someone.

Based on the credible input, a police team along with drug authorities conducted a raid at the house. A search by the team led to the seizure of 13,000 prohibited tablets, 10,800 prohibited Tramadol capsules, 1,200 tablets of Alprazolam, 2,880 Lomotil and 350 other prohibited tablets. Police arrested wife of the accused.

The investigation also revealed that the accused was earlier arrested in 2015 also by the Karnal police with prohibited medicines and he came out of jail a few months back after serving a five-year sentence.

A case has been registered in this connection and efforts are being made to arrest the key accused and further probe is underway.