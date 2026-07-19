Woman killed as construction lift collapses at Rohini building site

New Delhi: A 46-year-old woman died after a construction lift installed outside an under-construction building at northwest Delhi’s Jain Nagar in Rohini collapsed and fell on her on Sunday morning.

Deceased was identified as Manju, a resident of Jain Nagar (Representative photo)

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The deceased was identified as Manju, a resident of Jain Nagar. “We have registered a first information report (FIR) under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sahita and have initiated the probe to fix the responsibility of the persons whose negligence led to the death of the woman,” said Deputy Commissioner of police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal.

According to police, around 9.30am, police received a call regarding a woman being injured. Upon reaching the scene, the police learnt that the lift that was installed outside the construction site had collapsed and fallen on the woman, causing her serious injuries.

“The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought,” the officer said.

During an initial probe, police found inadequate safety measures at the construction site. Police said the site is being inspected and a probe is underway.

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{{^usCountry}} Manju is survived by her husband and three children – two daughters and a son. The family hails from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and shifted to Jain Nagar around four months ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manju is survived by her husband and three children – two daughters and a son. The family hails from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and shifted to Jain Nagar around four months ago. {{/usCountry}}

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