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Woman lawyer found 'murdered' in Chhattisgarh forest; bar association seeks action

Woman lawyer found 'murdered' in Chhattisgarh forest; bar association seeks action

Published on: May 15, 2026 08:24 pm IST
PTI |
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Raigarh, The body of a woman lawyer was found in a forest area in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, with the police on Friday saying she was allegedly murdered using a sharp-edged weapon.

Woman lawyer found 'murdered' in Chhattisgarh forest; bar association seeks action

Members of the District Bar Association staged a protest demanding immediate arrest of those involved in her murder.

"The body of the woman was found lying face down and naked in bushes in the Tumidih forest area under Punjipathra police station area on May 12," Raigarh Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Soni said.

Injury marks were found on the victim's throat and neck, while her clothes were recovered nearby, he said.

"She was allegedly murdered using a sharp weapon. Her face was smashed with stones apparently to conceal her identity," he said.

The deceased was a junior advocate practising at the Raigarh district court.

The police said she belonged to a tribal community and was staying in Raigarh in a rented room.

"We have been questioning some suspects based on initial clues. The motive behind the murder has not yet been established, but the accused will be arrested soon," he said.

Relatives of the deceased alleged that the police investigation was slow, and expressed concern that no arrests have been made even four days after the incident.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Woman lawyer found 'murdered' in Chhattisgarh forest; bar association seeks action
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Woman lawyer found 'murdered' in Chhattisgarh forest; bar association seeks action
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