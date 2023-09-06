Police raid SHUATS campus after woman complains of forced conversion

A day after a woman hailing from Mirzapur district lodged an FIR against SHUATS vice chancellor and several others for harassment and forced conversion, the Ghoorpur police here on Wednesday carried out raids in search of the accused.

(Pic for representation)

Police reached (Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Science) SHUATS premises where they were told that the vice-chancellor was ill and was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

To mention, a woman from Mirzapur lodged an FIR against SHUATS vice chancellor RB Lal, his brother Vinod B Lal, Rajkaran, Mohd Rizwan and three unidentified people for harassment and forced religious conversion at Ghoorpur police station here on Tuesday.

The woman also claimed that three of the accused also tried to indulge in obscene acts with her daughters. Police officials said that medical examination of the woman and her daughters were conducted on Wednesday. The statement of the woman was recorded under section 161 of CrPC.

The woman in her statement claimed that she and her family were harassed on pretext of providing them jobs.

After recording the statement, Ghoorpur police has started conducting raids in search of the named accused.

SHO of Ghoorpur police station Sanjeev Chaubey said raids were carried out to arrest the accused Mohd Rizwan but he could not be traced. Details about other accused are being collected and they will be traced soon, he added.