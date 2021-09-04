Woman succumbs to burn injuries in Rohtak

A 32-year-old woman, who was allegedly burnt by her husband, succumbed while undergoing treatment at Rohtak’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) late on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Pinki, who got married to Dharamjeet, of Sisar Khas village in Rohtak, 12 years ago.

In her complaint to police, Pinki had said that her husband poured diesel on her and set her ablaze on Thursday morning.

“My husband and his family were harassing me and mounting pressure on me to bring money,” she had said, before succumbing to the burn injuries.

Meham police station sub-inspector Nafe Singh said the woman was admitted at a government hospital in Meham after her husband set her ablaze.

“The doctors there referred her to PGIMS, Rohtak after seeing the seriousness of her burn injuries. She succumbed to death in PGIMS. Doctors said she had 100% burn injuries. We have booked the woman’s husband Dharmjeet, his brother, their mother and maternal uncle under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance with common intention), 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” the SI added.