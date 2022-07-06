Woman, three lawyers arrested for extorting money after lodging fake rape case in UP’s Agra
Agra police arrested three lawyers and a woman allegedly involved in extorting money by lodging a fake rape case against a man. The four arrested allegedly lodged a fake rape case against a man and extorted ₹5 lakh from him.
Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the superintendent of police (SP) Vikas Kumar said that a complaint was lodged on June 24 at Hari Parvat police station by a woman, posing as a rape victim, against the accused Rahul Kumar. The woman alleged that she was raped by Rahul at a hotel, where she had been called on the pretext of a birthday party.
The woman complained that she was given an intoxicant, and Rahul then clicked photos and made videos with her. Later, Rahul and his family members also threatened her.
“On the complaint of the woman, a case was registered at Hari Parvat police station under section 376/504/506/328 against accused Rahul and his family members. Arvind Singh, in charge of the police station, led the investigation in the case, stated SP (city) Vikas Kumar. SP added, “Sub-Inspector Neelam from the same police station was also part of the investigative team and gathered evidence which proved that it was a fake rape case.”
“Lawyers from both sides (victim and accused) were found involved in extorting money from the accused Rahul,” stated Vikas Kumar.
“Instead of it being a rape case followed by threats to the victim, police, during the course of the investigation, found evidence that it was a case of extortion,” stated SP City.
“On the basis of these facts, a new case was registered at Hari Parvat police station on Tuesday against the woman, who had made the fake rape complaint, and three lawyers identified as Jitendra Rajput, Nishant Kumar and Shekhar Pratap Singh. Name of two other lawyers, including a woman lawyer, has also surfaced as co-accused and search was on to arrest them,” stated SP City Agra.
The other lawyer, yet to be arrested besides the woman lawyer, was identified as Avnindra Vaishya, who was from Rahul’s side. They all have been accused of lodging a false case and extorting money from the man, stated Arvind Kumar, in charge of Hari Parvat police station.
“The woman complainant and three lawyers were arrested along with cash of ₹3.75 lakh, and a case was registered under section 388/384/420/182/195 for filing false case and extortion by Rahul,” stated SP City Agra.
Inspector and in charge of Hari Parvat police station Arvind Kumar informed that the four accused, including the woman and her three lawyers, were presented in court on Wednesday and were sent to jail.
