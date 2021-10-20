Work on electricity line to Noida airport at Jewar completed

The state power utility has completed the work of laying the electricity line required to provide adequate power supply for the development of the Noida International Airport at Jewar.

“We have completed the work of laying the electricity line so that the power supply meets the demand of the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, which has started work on the boundary wall. They have 11 kilovolt and 33 kilovolt supply lines to draw the requisite amount of power necessary to carry out the development work,” said Punit Gupta, executive engineer of the Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited, Gautam Budh Nagar district.

The UPPTCL has completed laying a 7km line that connects the power sub-station in Sector 32 to the site along the Jewar-Bulandshahr road, where the airport is being developed. Officials said the airport authority needs power for boundary wall work, levelling and digging related work.

Officials said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath are likely to lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport, which is slated to become operational by 2024, anytime next month.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has taken adequate steps to build required infrastructure, such as roads, electricity lines, drainage and others facilities around the airport site.

“One 220/330 kV sub-station in Sector 32 is completed and work on one more is underway. Adequate power sub-stations and electricity line will be laid well in advance for operations to begin at the airport,” said Arun Vir Singh, CEO of the YEIDA and Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL).

In 2018, Adityanath had directed the YEIDA, NIAL and UPPTCL to provide adequate infrastructure so that work at the airport is completed within deadline.

“We had provided the land; later the UPPTCL set the alignment of the electricity line,” said Mahram Singh, officer on special duty, YEIDA.