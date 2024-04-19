Work on transmission lines likely to hit power supply in Manesar industrial belt

Gurugram: The Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) will increase the height of the double circuit line in IMT Manesar beginning Saturday, which is likely to impact the power supply in the area for two days. A complete shutdown will take place from Saturday 5am to Sunday 6pm for industrial and commercial consumers in Manesar as HVPNL will work to increase the height of two transmission lines. (Representational Image)

Officials aware of the matter said, the height of the transmission lines will be increased due to the upcoming developmental projects of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation (HSIIDC).

A complete shutdown will take place from Saturday 5am to Sunday 6pm for industrial and commercial consumers in Manesar as HVPNL will work to increase the height of a 66kV transmission line connecting a 220kV substation in Sector 1 to another 66kV substation in Sector 4, officials said.

“The height of the high voltage lines of the 66kV double circuit line from Sector-1, IMT Manesar, to the 66 kV line near Sector-4 IMT Manesar will be increased during these two days. This work will be done from between Saturday and Sunday until 6pm. A shutdown will be done by HVNP to carry out this work. Due to this, rotational cuts will be applied to the 11 kV feeders emanating from Sector 2, Sector 3, Sector 4, and Sector 8 and IMT Manesar,” Satish Kumar, executive engineer of the Manesar division of the South Haryana Power Distribution Corporation Limited said.

He said during this period, the power supply to the areas in Sector 2, Sector 3, Sector 4, Sector 5, Sector 6, Sector 7, and Sector 8 IMT Manesar will be affected. After the work is completed, the power supply will be restored immediately.

Power discom Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) officials said that 10 new feeder stations will soon come up in Manesar for supplying more power. The area currently has 19 feeders, which get overloaded, resulting in frequent faults and outages.

Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had approved two DHBVN projects, which included revamp of power infrastructure in Manesar. The state has sanctioned ₹7.9 crore for this project. Of the 19 feeders in Manesar, 10 are in industrial areas and nine in residential areas. Frequent faults cause industries to rely on diesel generators, which not only increases production costs but also cause air pollution. Residential areas also face frequent power cuts in summer due to an increase in demand.

Industrialists said that it becomes difficult to operate without power in summers. “The cost of using generator sets go up since air-conditioners are always operational and the efficiency goes down. The feeders in Manesar are always overloaded. This is the peak production time for us but we are unable to complete orders,” said Shalini Baweja, an industrialist in Sector 5, IMT Manesar, whose firm manufactures tubs and cups for ice creams.

Pushpender Yadav, another industrialist in Sector 5, IMT Manesar, who runs four packaging units said that their work comes to a halt due to power outages. “We cannot run our entire operations on gensets. The power issue remains the same throughout the year despite tall claims by officials,” he said.