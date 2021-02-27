Worker dies in accident at Ludhiana factory, owner booked for negligence

The owner of a forging factory was booked after a worker died following a mishap on the unit’s premises on Friday.

The victim, Parmeshwar Deen, 35, worked as a furnace operator at Nagra Forging, Phase 8, Focal Point, a business owned by Karamjit Singh.

Deen’s wife Gyanmati, a resident of Jeevan Nagar, told the police that within an hour after her husband left for work on Friday morning, she got a call from his co-workers that he had met with an accident at the factory. When she rushed to the spot, she found her husband lying on a sack on the floor.

She urged Karamjit to rush Deen to the hospital, following which he was taken to a nearby facility in a pick-up auto. However, doctors there referred him to Fortis Hospital, Chandigarh Road, where he was declared dead.

Gyanmati alleged that Deen could have survived had he received timely medical attention.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said the victim’s body bore no external injury. “The cause of death will become clear after the autopsy. The body has been sent to the Ludhiana civil hospital. The factory owner has been booked under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and will be arrested soon,” he added.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Deen leaves behind his wife and three children. He was the family’s lone breadwinner.