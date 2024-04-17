 World Heritage Day: Entry free to centrally protected monuments on April 18 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

World Heritage Day: Entry free to centrally protected monuments on April 18

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Apr 17, 2024 08:09 PM IST

At the Taj Mahal, a special ticket of ₹200 will be charged from those wishing to visit the main mausoleum.

There will be no entry charge at centrally protected monuments on World Heritage Day, on Thursday. Entry to the Taj Mahal is to remain free but charges will be realised from those interested in visiting the main mausoleum in the structure.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

Superintending archaeologist of Archaeological Survey of India, Agra Circle, Raj Kumar Patel, issued an order to this effect allowing free entry to monuments protected by the ASI. In Agra, there are three world heritage sites recognised by UNESCO namely Agra Fort, Taj Mahal and Fatehpur Sikri, 40 km from the city.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“All monuments where entry is ticketed, will have free entry on World Heritage Day on Thursday. Because of hot weather, no major event is being organised this time and a short duration programme will be organised at Sikandra Tomb on the Agra-Delhi highway on Thursday,” said Agra ASI chief, RK Patel.

Special children from Tears institution will visit the monument as part of the event hosted by ASI to mark World Heritage Day.

At the Taj Mahal, a special ticket of 200 will be charged from those wishing to visit the main mausoleum. The main mausoleum of Taj houses the grave of emperor Shah Janah and his wife, Mumtaz Mahal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / World Heritage Day: Entry free to centrally protected monuments on April 18
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On