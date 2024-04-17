World Heritage Day: Entry free to centrally protected monuments on April 18

There will be no entry charge at centrally protected monuments on World Heritage Day, on Thursday. Entry to the Taj Mahal is to remain free but charges will be realised from those interested in visiting the main mausoleum in the structure. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Superintending archaeologist of Archaeological Survey of India, Agra Circle, Raj Kumar Patel, issued an order to this effect allowing free entry to monuments protected by the ASI. In Agra, there are three world heritage sites recognised by UNESCO namely Agra Fort, Taj Mahal and Fatehpur Sikri, 40 km from the city.

“All monuments where entry is ticketed, will have free entry on World Heritage Day on Thursday. Because of hot weather, no major event is being organised this time and a short duration programme will be organised at Sikandra Tomb on the Agra-Delhi highway on Thursday,” said Agra ASI chief, RK Patel.

Special children from Tears institution will visit the monument as part of the event hosted by ASI to mark World Heritage Day.

At the Taj Mahal, a special ticket of ₹200 will be charged from those wishing to visit the main mausoleum. The main mausoleum of Taj houses the grave of emperor Shah Janah and his wife, Mumtaz Mahal.