Yogi 2.0: From 7 minsters to just 2, Prayagraj region’s status takes a blow

Prayagraj region’s status suffered a blow in the Yogi government 2.0 that took oath in the state capital on Friday. After the sweeping victory in 2017, one deputy chief minister and six cabinet ministers were sworn in from the Prayagraj region which includes the districts of Prayagraj, Pratapgarh and Kaushambi. But this time the representation of the three districts has been reduced to just two. Only deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi have managed to find a place for themselves in the new cabinet.

In 2017, apart from deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, leaders with strong Prayagraj connect like Sidharth Nath Singh (Allahabad west), Nand Gopal Gupta “Nandi” (Allahabad South), Rita Bahuguna Joshi, belonging to Prayagraj, who had won from Lucknow Cantonment, were sworn in as ministers. At the same time, Rajendra Pratap Singh (Moti Singh), who belonged to Pratapgarh, MLC Mahendra Singh and Swami Prasad Maurya, who was born in Chakvad village of Baghrai police station area of Pratapgarh, had found a berth for themselves in the state cabinet. Later, just before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rita Joshi had resigned from the post of the minister and won the election from the Allahabad parliamentary seat becoming an MP, while Rajendra Singh (Moti Singh) lost the election from Patti. Swami Prasad Maurya left BJP and had joined SP before the 2022 state assembly polls. Swami Prasad, who contested from Fazilnagar assembly seat, lost to BJP’s Surendra Kumar Kushwaha.