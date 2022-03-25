Yogi 2.0: From 7 minsters to just 2, Prayagraj region’s status takes a blow
Prayagraj region’s status suffered a blow in the Yogi government 2.0 that took oath in the state capital on Friday. After the sweeping victory in 2017, one deputy chief minister and six cabinet ministers were sworn in from the Prayagraj region which includes the districts of Prayagraj, Pratapgarh and Kaushambi. But this time the representation of the three districts has been reduced to just two. Only deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi have managed to find a place for themselves in the new cabinet.
In 2017, apart from deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, leaders with strong Prayagraj connect like Sidharth Nath Singh (Allahabad west), Nand Gopal Gupta “Nandi” (Allahabad South), Rita Bahuguna Joshi, belonging to Prayagraj, who had won from Lucknow Cantonment, were sworn in as ministers. At the same time, Rajendra Pratap Singh (Moti Singh), who belonged to Pratapgarh, MLC Mahendra Singh and Swami Prasad Maurya, who was born in Chakvad village of Baghrai police station area of Pratapgarh, had found a berth for themselves in the state cabinet. Later, just before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rita Joshi had resigned from the post of the minister and won the election from the Allahabad parliamentary seat becoming an MP, while Rajendra Singh (Moti Singh) lost the election from Patti. Swami Prasad Maurya left BJP and had joined SP before the 2022 state assembly polls. Swami Prasad, who contested from Fazilnagar assembly seat, lost to BJP’s Surendra Kumar Kushwaha.
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
