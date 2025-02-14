Yogi gifts 102.71-cr projects to Gorakhpur

: Emphasising that Gorakhpur is on its way to becoming one of the most well-planned and modern cities in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated six development projects worth ₹26.31 crore and laid the foundation stone for projects valued at ₹76.40 crore here on Thursday. Cumulatively, these projects are worth ₹102.71 crore. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated six development projects (HT Photo)

The projects inaugurated include the first Kalyan Mandapam at Khorabar, a gas-based animal crematorium, a drainage system and pumping station near Madhav Puram and Ramgarh Lake, the Kanha Gaushala and two new road projects.

The projects for which foundation stone was laid included the beautification of Ghanta Ghar and the widening of the road from Asuran Crossing to Pipraich to ease traffic congestion.

The Kalyan Mandam is equipped with a spacious auditorium, dormitory, six rooms, a kitchen, and a lawn, the facility offers five-star amenities for weddings and social gatherings at budget-friendly rates, aimed at benefiting poor and middle-class families.

The chief minister announced that seven more Kalyan Mandapams would soon be constructed, with funding for five of them coming from his MLA development fund. He also directed municipal authorities to provide sanitation workers with access to the venue at a highly subsidized rate of ₹11,000, ensuring that they, too, can celebrate their special occasions with dignity.

Addressing a public gathering, Yogi Adityanath hailed the Kalyan Mandapam as a groundbreaking initiative for economically weaker sections, providing an elegant and affordable venue for weddings and social events.

He also highlighted the implementation of indigenous water purification techniques to treat liquid waste from the Rapti river, enabling its recycling for agricultural purposes. He urged citizens to actively participate in the city’s development by maintaining cleanliness and eliminating single-use plastics.

Referring to the Khorabar Medcity Township Project, he underscored that affordable housing solutions are now available for all income groups. He also honoured sanitation workers for their exemplary service by presenting them with certificates of appreciation and gifts.

Prior to his speech, CM Yogi inspected the newly inaugurated Kalyan Mandapam, reviewing its facilities to ensure top-quality services for future users. He later flagged off 10 new municipal vehicles aimed at enhancing sanitation and public services across the city.