Yogi’s followers swell to 27.4 million on X

HT Correspondent Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Sourced)

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s social media presence continues to soar, solidifying his popularity among the public. On the X platform, Yogi secured the top spot among the chief ministers in terms of number of followers and the third position among Indian politicians.

Recently, Yogi Adityanath’s personal X account (@myogiadityanath) surpassed milestone of 27.4 million followers. In the realm of personal X accounts held by politicians, he now stands only behind prime minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, a government press release said.

Notably, Yogi Adityanath’s social media reach far surpasses prominent figures like Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, with 24.8 million and 19.1 million followers respectively on X.

In addition to his personal X account, Yogi Adityanath’s personal office account (@myogioffice) commands boasting a following exceeding 10 million. Initiated in January 2019, this account has become the largest personal office account in the country.