Woman dies in stray bull attack in Mainpuri

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Jul 07, 2023 07:45 PM IST

The incident occurred outside the house of the victim identified as Poonam who was taking a walk when the animal attacked her on Thursday evening.

A 21-year-old woman died after getting seriously injured in attack by a stray bull on Friday, at Kashi Ram Colony in the Mainpuri district.

(Pic for representation)
The family members rushed her to the district hospital. With her condition getting worse, she was shifted to Saifai Medical College in Etawah, but could not be saved and died on Friday morning.

The police were not informed by the family. The deceased was the eldest among the four siblings and her father works as a labourer.

Friday, July 07, 2023
