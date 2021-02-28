IND USA
Your Space: Stay fit, follow norms to fight the virus

PUNE As there is a surge in virus cases schools, colleges have shut down and night curfew is in place
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:37 PM IST

PUNE As there is a surge in virus cases schools, colleges have shut down and night curfew is in place. The district administration has put in place various other restrictions to curb the spread of virus. Here is how Puneites are taking precautions to ensure there is no second wave of the Covid-19 infection. They also share how they are paying attention to personal hygiene and focusing on overall health and diet along with regular exercise to fight the virus.

Eat healthy and stay fit

As virus cases are on the rise, it is our responsibility to pay attention to personal hygiene. Always wear a mask and maintain social distance in public places. Make sure you take all the possible care in case you are going out for work. Avoid social gatherings like marriages, political gathering and other functions. Make necessary amends in your diet and daily routine to boost your immunity and make yourself stronger. Most importantly, do not forget to do exercise. Take out time from your busy schedule and exercise regularly to keep yourself healthy.

Gunratna Sontakke

Safety is in our hands

As veterinary doctor, we wear face masks and face shields at the workplace. We follow strict social distancing as well. We do not allow pet owners without masks and we have made frequent hand washing, disinfection of our working area a daily routine to ensure safety for us and those who visit the clinic. As soon as I return home, I wash my clothes and have a bath. I refrain from touching any object in the house unless and until I have taken a bath. I have a five-year-old son at home and for the safety of my family, I follow all norms carefully. For my OPD, I have an entirely different dress and when I go to the OPD I wear that dress every day along with a separate pair of shoes or floaters. Following hand hygiene is equally important. Keep using sanitisers or soap to disinfect your hands regularly when you are out or at the workplace.

Dr Prashant Salve

There is no reason to panic, follow precautions

The city is again emerging as a hotspot for Covid. By rectifying previous mistakes we can avoid the second wave of this pandemic. The local government is taking necessary steps in this direction like identifying containment zones, intensifying testing, strict regulations regarding social distancing among others. But we need serious efforts from the citizens as well. Just like the previous time, there is no reason to panic as people are now more informed about necessary precautions, symptoms of the disease and possible treatment. We live in Susgaon which is at the edge of Pune city. Since last week, people have started wearing masks in public places more seriously. Gram Panchayat is spreading awareness about the virus precautions. At the society level, the management has made new rules to limit the entry of courier and daily items services to the main gate only. I am working for a UPSC coaching class and working from home. Also, I am a mother of a 10-month-old child therefore I am more cautious. We avoid unnecessarily going out and preferably bring all necessary things once a week itself.

Leena Bhangale

Keep your safety guards up!

Avoid going out whenever necessary. Also, avoid going out together, when the work can be done alone. Meet people in safe places and maintain social distance. Wear masks constantly and sanitise hands frequently. Avoid inviting people home or going to other people’s houses unless it is necessary. Do not attend any public functions if it can be avoided, instead attend virtual functions. Meet friends and families on video call instead of meeting at public places. Incorporate healthy habits like cook and eat homemade food and exercise regularly. There are plenty of videos on the internet that can guide you with how to do effective exercise at home. Make sure you and your family exercise together to maintain good health.

Amruta Deshpande

People with comorbidities should be extra careful

Along with following safety norms one must ensure the intake of healthy home-made food (avoid junk) and exercise regularly. Perform breathing exercises and include fruits like lemons, amla, oranges which contain Vitamin C which plays a major role in maintaining the integrity of body tissues. Patients with obesity, high BP, chronic lung diseases, diabetes, liver disease and other comorbidities have an increased risk of acquiring the infection. People who smoke or have undergone transplant surgeries also have higher susceptibility. Therefore, our efforts along with the measures directed by the state together are the only resorts to prevent the second wave, as it will take time for the vaccination practices to be followed nationwide and we can’t afford a hike at such a time. Most importantly, do not rely on and depend on non-approved medicines. If you encounter even any mild symptoms of Covid like cough, running nose, fatigue, body ache contact your physician immediately and follow all the instructions directed by the physician.

Pratiksha Bhansali

