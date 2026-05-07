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Youth beaten to death near Varanasi village; family alleges planned attack

The deceased was identified as Rohit Rajbhar, a native of Chandwak, who was staying at his maternal grandparents’ home in Rustampur in the Sarnath area.

Published on: May 07, 2026 03:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi:
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A 25-year-old man was beaten to death with sticks near Basantpur village under the Sindhora police station area on Tuesday night, police said.

Family members alleged that the assailants beat him with sticks and clubs and crushed his face with a stone. They also damaged his motorcycle before dumping the body on the roadside and fleeing (For representation only)

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when locals found his body lying along the roadside and informed the police. The deceased was identified as Rohit Rajbhar, a native of Chandwak, who was staying at his maternal grandparents’ home in Rustampur in the Sarnath area. According to police, Rohit had gone to attend a wedding procession on May 5, where he reportedly had an argument with some people. Later that night, while returning home, he was allegedly intercepted by attackers near Basantpur.

Family members alleged that the assailants beat him with sticks and clubs and crushed his face with a stone. They also damaged his motorcycle before dumping the body on the roadside and fleeing. The family further claimed that Rohit had received death threats on WhatsApp and Instagram in the past few days. They alleged that the dispute at the wedding was only a pretext and that the murder was planned earlier.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Youth beaten to death near Varanasi village; family alleges planned attack
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Youth beaten to death near Varanasi village; family alleges planned attack
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