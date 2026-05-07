Youth beaten to death near Varanasi village; family alleges planned attack

A 25-year-old man was beaten to death with sticks near Basantpur village under the Sindhora police station area on Tuesday night, police said.

Family members alleged that the assailants beat him with sticks and clubs and crushed his face with a stone. They also damaged his motorcycle before dumping the body on the roadside and fleeing (For representation only)

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The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when locals found his body lying along the roadside and informed the police. The deceased was identified as Rohit Rajbhar, a native of Chandwak, who was staying at his maternal grandparents’ home in Rustampur in the Sarnath area. According to police, Rohit had gone to attend a wedding procession on May 5, where he reportedly had an argument with some people. Later that night, while returning home, he was allegedly intercepted by attackers near Basantpur.

Family members alleged that the assailants beat him with sticks and clubs and crushed his face with a stone. They also damaged his motorcycle before dumping the body on the roadside and fleeing. The family further claimed that Rohit had received death threats on WhatsApp and Instagram in the past few days. They alleged that the dispute at the wedding was only a pretext and that the murder was planned earlier.

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{{^usCountry}} Angry villagers and family members staged a protest by placing the body on the road and blocking traffic. They demanded compensation of ₹2 crore and a government job for a family member. Police and administrative officials reached the spot, pacified the protesters and sent the body for post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Angry villagers and family members staged a protest by placing the body on the road and blocking traffic. They demanded compensation of ₹2 crore and a government job for a family member. Police and administrative officials reached the spot, pacified the protesters and sent the body for post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Additional deputy commissioner of police, Varuna Zone, Nripendra said a case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the family. “The allegations are being investigated seriously. Police teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused,” he said. Police are also examining CCTV footage from nearby areas and checking the victim’s social media accounts to identify those who issued the threats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional deputy commissioner of police, Varuna Zone, Nripendra said a case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the family. “The allegations are being investigated seriously. Police teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused,” he said. Police are also examining CCTV footage from nearby areas and checking the victim’s social media accounts to identify those who issued the threats. {{/usCountry}}

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