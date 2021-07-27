Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Youth booked for raping girl he met on social media app
Youth booked for raping girl he met on social media app

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 11:56 PM IST
PUNE The Khadki police have registered a case against a youth, 17, on charges of repeatedly raping and molesting a girl, 16, who he met and befriended on social media.

Following a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, the youth was booked under sections 354 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) 2019 Act. The youth allegedly repeatedly raped and molested the girl between February 26 and July 21 this year on the top floor of Bopodi Road rail crossing toilet, the police said.

According to the FIR, the accused, who is a labourer by profession, met the girl on social media and befriended her. The friendship deepened and the boy promised her marriage. Instead of marrying her however, he raped her repeatedly. He recorded a video of them kissing and a video of them singing and released both on social media after which they went viral.

At one point, he knocked on the door of the girl’s house and when her mother opened the door, he told her he wanted to meet her sister. When the girl’s mother questioned him, he fled from the spot. Sensing something was amiss, the woman contacted a friend who is a social worker who took the girl into confidence. The girl spilled the beans to her mother’s friend about the videos and that she had been repeatedly raped and molested by the accused after which a case was registered.

Shafil Pathan, police inspector (crime) said, “They met on Instagram and eventually got into a relationship. The boy promised the girl marriage but raped her on several occasions instead. The girl’s mother lodged a complaint after which we booked him under relevant sections of the IPC. He will be arrested soon.”

