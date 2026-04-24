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YSRCP MLC arrested for 'tampering' with witnesses in Dalit driver 'murder' case

YSRCP MLC arrested for 'tampering' with witnesses in Dalit driver 'murder' case

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 10:07 pm IST
PTI |
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Rajamahendravaram , YSRCP MLC Ananta Satya Uday Bhaskar was arrested by the police outside a district court here on Friday for allegedly influencing witnesses in the 2022 murder case of his driver V Subrahmanyam, an official said.

YSRCP MLC arrested for 'tampering' with witnesses in Dalit driver 'murder' case

The case pertains to the alleged involvement of Bhaskar in the murder of Subrahmanyam, a Dalit.

During an alleged altercation over 20,000 owed by Subramanyam to Bhaskar, the MLC allegedly assaulted and pushed the deceased, who fell onto an iron grill and suffered a fatal head injury.

Subramanyam was allegedly in an inebriated condition at that time.

Police said the MLC later attempted to take him to hospitals, but medical assistance was not immediately available, and the victim eventually succumbed to injuries.

The legislator subsequently allegedly tried to portray the death as a road accident, claiming that the victim had a history of drunken driving and accidents.

"Bhaskar was taken into custody outside a district court here today for attempting to influence witnesses in the 2022 murder case of his Dalit driver Subrahmanyam," the official told PTI.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / YSRCP MLC arrested for 'tampering' with witnesses in Dalit driver 'murder' case
Home / Cities / Other Cities / YSRCP MLC arrested for 'tampering' with witnesses in Dalit driver 'murder' case
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