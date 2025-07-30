Zero enrolments: Over a dozen PRSU colleges seek closure of UG, PG courses

Nearly 18 colleges affiliated with Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, Prayagraj, have recorded no student enrollments in traditional undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes over the past three years. As a result, these institutions have approached the university to discontinue such courses, according to university officials. PRSU campus in Prayagraj. (HT FILE )

Established in 2016 and formerly known as Allahabad State University, PRSU has initiated the process of withdrawing recognition from UG and PG programmes that have consistently failed to attract students.

The courses include, Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Master of Arts (MA). The complete lack of student interest has led to a halt in academic activity, rendering these programmes effectively defunct.

Confirming the development, PRSU vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Singh said, “Several affiliated colleges within the division have informed us about the persistent lack of enrollment in programmes like BA and MA. Based on their requests, the university is moving to withdraw recognition for these courses.”

Meanwhile, the university in April had revoked affiliation of 33 self-financed colleges across Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, and Pratapgarh districts following an approval in this regard from the state varsity’s Executive Council, the apex decision-making body of the institutions.

These institutions too had reported either zero or extremely low student enrollment for the past three academic years, said university officials.

An internal review revealed that out of 712 affiliated colleges in the Prayagraj division, 33 had recorded negligible or no admissions over three consecutive sessions. In some cases, not a single student was enrolled.

“With no academic activity and a sharp decline in student numbers, it was no longer viable to keep these colleges operational,” a varsity official said. “To maintain educational standards and ensure the optimal use of resources, the university decided to withdraw their affiliation and they did not take any admission from the 2025-26 academic session,” they maintained.