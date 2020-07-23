e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Over 2,500 litres illicit liquor seized in Mohali’s Devi Nagar

Over 2,500 litres illicit liquor seized in Mohali’s Devi Nagar

A team led by officials of the district administration conducted a raid at a warehouse in Devi Nagar

cities Updated: Jul 23, 2020 22:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

A team led by the officials of the district administration and excise department on Thursday raided Devi Nagar village in Dera Bassi area of ​​Mohali district and seized 2500 litres of illicit liquor.

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan, said that on receiving information when a team reached the spot they found that the owner of the warehouse did not have a permit or licence to store liquor.

According to excise officials, warehouse owners are likely to receive more illicit spirits. He said that after conducting an inquiry, a case will be registered against the accused under the provisions of the Excise Act.

top news
India builds a huge wall to stop Chinese firms from getting govt contracts
India builds a huge wall to stop Chinese firms from getting govt contracts
Prashant Kishor’s year-long Bengal survey behind CM Mamata’s big TMC shake up
Prashant Kishor’s year-long Bengal survey behind CM Mamata’s big TMC shake up
IAF eyes new smart weapon for Rafale jets amid border row with China
IAF eyes new smart weapon for Rafale jets amid border row with China
India facilitating visa requests of Afghanistan’s Hindu and Sikh minorities
India facilitating visa requests of Afghanistan’s Hindu and Sikh minorities
17 injured in bomb blast at open-air market in northwest Pakistan
17 injured in bomb blast at open-air market in northwest Pakistan
Laying off staff not a solution: Ratan Tata
Laying off staff not a solution: Ratan Tata
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
‘Think we have a winner’: Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order
‘Think we have a winner’: Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In