Overnight thunderstorms kill 15 in Agra

At least 15 people were killed and 37 others injured in Agra district in Uttar Pradesh due to overnight thunderstorm on Wednesday.

ADM (finance), Rakesh Malpani, supervising the assessment of losses caused, said 15 deaths were reported from the district — seven from Sadar Tehsil, five from Kirawali, two from Bah and one in Kheragarh.

“This number might go up as the survey is on,” he said, adding that steps are being taken to provide Rs four lakh compensation to the kin of those killed in Wednesday’s tragedy.

“We are assessing the loss to crop which is mainly to wheat lying in the field. Besides this, 47 milch cattle, 68 non-milch cattle too have died during the storm and rains on Wednesday night,” Malpani said.

The district administration is in action mode after chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed to speed up relief work for affected areas.

Four deaths in Mathura and two in Firozabad were also reported earlier.