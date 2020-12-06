Panchkula’s Covid tally breaches 9,000-mark

cities

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 01:44 IST

Seventy-eight new cases, mostly from urban Panchkula, took the district’s Covid count past 9, 000 on Saturday.

It has taken the district just 18 days to add the latest 1,000 cases as it was on November 17 that it had crossed the 8,000-mark. Previously, the gap of 1,000 cases was filled in 21 days, when from 7, 000 on October 27, the cases reached 8,000 on November 17.

September was toughest month yet for the district when 1,000 cases were being added in less than 10 days’ time. For instance, the cases shot from over 3, 000 on September 6, to over 4,000 on September 13 and over 5, 000 on September 20.

The district, which witnessed a decline in October, saw a surge in November again.

Health authorities said their focus is on increased sampling and ensuring availability of beds for Covid-19 patients. “We are doing 800-900 tests daily, and once, we even tested 3,000 suspected patients in a day. Our focus is to screen as many people as possible and detect the hidden cases so that they can be treated on time and deaths can be prevented,” said a health official from Panchkula.

The district has so far recorded 9, 045 cases, out of which 511 are active cases. As many as 8, 403 persons have recovered so far while 131 have succumbed to the virus.

On Saturday, out of the new cases, 47 were reported from the sectors while the rest were from Amravati Enclave, Baloti, Bhainsa Tibba, Devinagar, Fatehpur, Kalka, Khatoli, Marranwala, MDC, Nanakpur, Naggal Ruttal, Paploha, Pinjore, Saketri, Sarkpur and Tipra.

2 dead, 100 more infected in Mohali

Mohali: Two more persons died while 100 others tested positive in Mohali on Saturday. As many as 122 persons also recovered from the infection. Of the cases reported on Saturday, one case each was reported from Kurali and Boothgarh, while seven cases were detected in Dera Bassi, 11 in Gharuan, 14 in Kharar and 66 in Mohali urban. With this, Mohali’s cumulative tally went up to 16,168, out of which 2, 256 are active. The district’s total death count currently stands at 290.

Two more fatalities in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Chandigarh recorded two more deaths and 98 new infections on Saturday. The city’s toll has now climbed to 289 while the cumulative tally is 17, 926.

The deceased include a 94-year-old woman from Sector 23 and a 74-year-old from Sector 47. There are 883 active cases in the city.