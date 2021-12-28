e-paper
Home / Cities / Panipat duo held with 500 grams of heroin in Mohali

Panipat duo held with 500 grams of heroin in Mohali

Police also impounded the sedan in which the two were travelling

cities Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 23:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Two men from Panipat have been arrested with 500 grams of heroin during checking by the crime investigation agency at a naka near Saneta village, the Mohali police said on Monday.

Police also impounded the sedan in which the duo, identified as Vinay Kumar and Ankush, were travelling. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at the Sohana police station.

Police said the two had procured the contraband from Delhi and were on their way to supply it to their customers in Chandigarh, Mohali and neighbouring areas. Vinay is already facing two NDPS cases in Ambala district.

