Passengers relieved as first special from Pune reaches Mumbai post relaxations

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 21:13 IST

PUNE A sigh of relief was the palpable emotion in Pune on Friday, as Punecommuters boarded a train to Mumbai for the first time in six months.

The Central Railways began its run of special trains, one to replace the Deccan Queen and one in place of the Indrayani, from Friday.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the train services between the two cities were stopped.

The Mumbai-Pune Superfast Special Daily’ (train no. 02015) departed from Pune railway station at 6.35 pm. Its halt stations and timing are the same as the Indrayani Express train (train no. 22105/22106). There were 12-second class seating coaches and two AC chair cars in this train.

“It feels good to travel to Mumbai after almost six months. Railways had taken all the necessary safety precautions at the railway station and even inside the train,” said Sagar Abanwe, passenger.

“I am travelling to Mumbai for the weekend as it is my hometown and I am working in Pune. Travelling by train is convenient and affordable,” he said.

“At least 10,000 people travel on the Pune-Mumbai route daily for business and office word. We are happy the train service has resumed and we are taking all necessary Covid-19 safety precautions,” said Harsha Shah, president, Railway Pravasi Group.

“There is no change in the ticket fare. The ticket price is Rs105, one has to pay Rs30 extra if the booking is done through an agent,” he said.

Manoj Jhawar, spokesperson, Pune railway division, said, “The capacity of the train is 1,200 which has now reduced to 700 due to restrictions and safety precautions. There is a good response to the trains running towards Mumbai and other destinations as well.”

“The ticket fares are the same and we request the passengers to take benefit of the services,” he said.

