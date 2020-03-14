Pathankot Hindu Cooperative Bank crisis:Return money or face jail, minister Randhawa tells defaulters

cities

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 22:15 IST

State minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Saturday served a stern warning to the defaulters of Pathankot Hindu Cooperative Bank and said they will be jailed if they do not deposit the amount back into the bank soon. Nearly 80 crore was due towards the defaulters, of which 30 crore has been recovered and we hope that with strong actions and measures in place, we will recover the remaining amount, said MLA Amit Vij.

Randhawa while addressing a press conference said that he has directed the administration to not to hesitate in registering the FIRs against the defaulters as they were responsible for crashing the bank with 80,000 customers base. He said he had managed to enhance the withdrawal limit from the bank after it had capped the limit.

Currently, the bank is facing problem of surplus staff and the government had requested many co-op institutes of the state to adjust the surplus staff. Only seventy staffers would be retained in the different branches of the bank and rest would be accommodated in different institutions, he said.