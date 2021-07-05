Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / 10 smugglers arrested with Kendu leaves worth 50 lakhs in Bihar
patna news

10 smugglers arrested with Kendu leaves worth 50 lakhs in Bihar

A case under several sections of Indian Forest Act and Wildlife Protection Act was lodged and the arrested smugglers were being interrogated for information on more people in the smuggling chain.
By Prasun K Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 04:38 PM IST
10 smugglers were arrested while some others managed to flee, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

10 wildlife smugglers were arrested with Kendu leaves worth 50 lakhs and 13 vehicles used in the illegal trade were seized during Saturday raids in Kaimur wildlife sanctuary by forest department and state police officials.

The raids were conducted on a tip off that interstate smugglers had collected huge quantity of Kendu leaves, illegally plucked from the wildlife sanctuary in Chainpur forest range. The operation was jointly monitored by divisional forest officer (DFO) Vikas Ahlawat and superintendent of police (SP) Rakesh Kumar, officials said on Monday.

The DFO and SP formed teams of forest and police officials from Bhagwanpur and Chainpur police stations under additional superintendent of police (SP) Nitin Kumar and range officer Arun Prasad. The teams raided over six hilly locations and seized huge quantities of Kendu leaves worth 50 lakhs, 11 pickup vans, two bikes and arrested 10 smugglers, while some others managed to flee, officials said.

A case under several sections of Indian Forest Act and Wildlife Protection Act was lodged and the arrested smugglers were being interrogated for information on more people in the smuggling chain of the banned forest produce.

Confiscation proceedings will be initiated for seized Kendu leaves and vehicles, DFO Ahlawat said, adding the raids against the forest mafia will continue.

Kaimur forests, spread over 1,134 square km area including 986 square km of wildlife sanctuary, are the biggest in Bihar. It has 34% green cover, highest in the state. But the wildlife smugglers have ruined the forests once known for their rich flora and fauna.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat supervises human working on laptop, refuses to be petted hilariously. Watch

Missing red panda from German zoo tracked with thermal imaging drone

Green warriors save tree by manual transplantation in Jharkhand

Oakland Zoo gives Covid vaccines to tigers, bears and other animals
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Petrol Price
Horoscope Today
Chirag Paswan
Ram Vilas Paswan
CoWIN
Gold rate today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP