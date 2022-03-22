12 medical students involved in DMCH violence identified: Police

DARBHANGA: As many as 12 medical students have been identified who were allegedly involved in arson and violence on the campus of Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on March 11, police said.

“We have identified 12 students with help of CCTV footage. Their identification details were cross verified with the records and documents available with the DMCH administration. Police have initiated the process to procure a warrant for their arrest”, said Ashok Kumar Prasad, senior superintendent of police (SSP) in charge.

According to information, police have also furnished a list comprising details of students to the examiners on duty with a request to identify such students in case they appear at ensuing examinations.

As many as four medical shops, situated in a shopping complex, close to the OPD ward on the hospital campus were set on fire, causing an explosion in a gas cylinder leading to loss of properties. Several people, including three policemen, also sustained injuries in the incident, police said.

“Police should immediately arrest all those involved in the attack on us. The DMCH administration should rusticate them as well”, said Jawed Khan, a shopkeeper.

Meanwhile, the DMCH administration has decided to resume classes for 2021-batch even as it had earlier issued orders asking all undergraduate (UG) students, except 2020-batch, to vacate the hostels as a follow-up measure to prevent any untoward incident on the campus.

At a meeting attended by the respective heads of departments (HoDs) besides the principal and hospital superintendent on Monday, it was unanimously decided that all students of 2021-batch will contact the DMCH administration along with their guardians between March 23-25. They will have to furnish an undertaking saying that the students will not participate in any kind of illegal activities during their studies in the college, DMCH officials aware of the development said.

“These students will now be allowed to stay in the hostel only after an affidavit is filed in this regard,” said DMCH principal Dr K N Mishra.