14-yr-old shot dead for refusal to deliver liquor

A 14-year-old boy was shot dead, allegedly by liquor smugglers, in a village in Bihar’s Bhojpur district on Monday after he refused to deliver a liquor consignment as ordered by them, according to the minor’s younger brother who was accompanying him at the time.

The incident took place at Chotki Itahna village under Krishnagarh police station limits on Monday afternoon when the two brothers were going to their field.

According to the younger brother, four residents of the same village asked them to carry a liquor stock to a particular place. When they refused, one of them shot the 14-year-old while the younger sibling managed to escape. After committing the crime, the miscreants, all in their early 20s, escaped on a motor cycle.

The victim was rushed to a private clinic where he died during treatment.

Arvind Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Krishnagarh police station, confirmed the incident but disputed the liquor angle. “It seems there was an enmity between both the parties, which led to this incident,” he said.

Bhojpur superintendent of police (SP) Sanjay Kumar Singh said the local police has arrested one person and were questioning him.

No FIR has been lodged so far, the SP said.