15 arrested for clash over Holi procession in Bihar’s West Champaran: Police

The Bettiah police in Bihar on Thursday arrested 15 people after two groups clashed during Holi celebrations, leaving about a dozen people injured near Madhopur village under Majhauliya police station limits of West Champaran on Wednesday evening. Normalcy returned after district magistrate (DM) Kundan Kumar and Bettiah rushed to the spot with reinforcement and took command on Wednesday evening. (Representative Image)

Bettiah superintendent of police (SP) Upendra Nath Verma said at least 15 people have been arrested for unleashing hooliganism and creating trouble during Holi. “Raids are on to nab the other people,” the SP added.

Police said the incident took place when a Holi procession was passing by a mosque, prompting some people to object to the loud music. There was an argument between the two sides. Soon, video clips from the area suggest, the two sides started attacking each other with stones. HT could not verify the authenticity of the video clips.

Normalcy returned after district magistrate (DM) Kundan Kumar and Bettiah rushed to the spot with reinforcement and took command on Wednesday evening. “The situation is tense but under control. Police team is camping in the village,” said a police officer.

The district police rebutted claims by some villagers that a person died in the clash. Verma said the man was ill and was being taken to the hospital. “His death was not due to the fight,” he said.