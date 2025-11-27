Trouble is mounting for two IAS officers of Bihar cadre after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified investigation in money laundering cases against them. 2 Bihar IAS officers under ED scanner

ED had sent a letter to the Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) on November 19, seeking information related to the officers Yogesh Kumar Sagar and Abhilasha Kumari Sharma, said an ED source.

However, both the officers did not respond to calls and attempts to reach them for their comments went in vain.

Abhilasha Sharma is a 2014 batch IAS officer. She started his career in the home ministry, New Delhi. After coming to Bihar, she held many important posts, including DM of Sitamarhi. Later Sharma worked as joint secretary in the finance department. At presently she is additional CEO and deputy secretary in the rural development department.

Yogesh Sagar is an IAS officer of 2017 batch. He started his career as SDO in Forbesganj, Araria. After this he was commissioner, Bhagalpur Municipal Corporation. He was MD of BUIDCO from March 7, 2024 to February 17, 2025. He is currently director in social welfare department. Sources said the economic decisions taken during his BUIDCO tenure are under ED scanner, though the ambit of investigation can grow.

In its letter, which HT has seen, ED said it had some initial information about both the IAS officers and asked for complete records, documents and details of activities that might be related to money laundering. This action of ED is being taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002.

According to sources, ED is investigating the financial transactions and decisions taken by these two officers during their tenure on different posts and whether there was any kind of irregularity or attempt to gain financial benefits by wrong means while holding these posts.

After SVU provides information, ED can initiate further legal action or inquiry against the officers. “At present, this activeness of ED clearly shows that the matter is serious and new information may come to light in the coming days,” said a senior police official of police headquarters.