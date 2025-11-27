Search
Thu, Nov 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

2 Bihar IAS officers under ED scanner

ByAvinash Kumar, Patna
Updated on: Nov 27, 2025 09:53 pm IST

Bihar IAS officers Yogesh Sagar and Abhilasha Sharma face scrutiny from the ED over potential money laundering linked to their official actions.

Trouble is mounting for two IAS officers of Bihar cadre after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified investigation in money laundering cases against them.

2 Bihar IAS officers under ED scanner
2 Bihar IAS officers under ED scanner

ED had sent a letter to the Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) on November 19, seeking information related to the officers Yogesh Kumar Sagar and Abhilasha Kumari Sharma, said an ED source.

However, both the officers did not respond to calls and attempts to reach them for their comments went in vain.

Abhilasha Sharma is a 2014 batch IAS officer. She started his career in the home ministry, New Delhi. After coming to Bihar, she held many important posts, including DM of Sitamarhi. Later Sharma worked as joint secretary in the finance department. At presently she is additional CEO and deputy secretary in the rural development department.

Yogesh Sagar is an IAS officer of 2017 batch. He started his career as SDO in Forbesganj, Araria. After this he was commissioner, Bhagalpur Municipal Corporation. He was MD of BUIDCO from March 7, 2024 to February 17, 2025. He is currently director in social welfare department. Sources said the economic decisions taken during his BUIDCO tenure are under ED scanner, though the ambit of investigation can grow.

In its letter, which HT has seen, ED said it had some initial information about both the IAS officers and asked for complete records, documents and details of activities that might be related to money laundering. This action of ED is being taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002.

According to sources, ED is investigating the financial transactions and decisions taken by these two officers during their tenure on different posts and whether there was any kind of irregularity or attempt to gain financial benefits by wrong means while holding these posts.

After SVU provides information, ED can initiate further legal action or inquiry against the officers. “At present, this activeness of ED clearly shows that the matter is serious and new information may come to light in the coming days,” said a senior police official of police headquarters.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Patna / 2 Bihar IAS officers under ED scanner
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Trouble is escalating for Bihar IAS officers Yogesh Kumar Sagar and Abhilasha Kumari Sharma as the Enforcement Directorate intensifies its investigation into money laundering allegations against them. The ED has sought information from the Special Vigilance Unit regarding their financial activities, citing potential irregularities during their tenures. Both officers have not responded to inquiries about these serious allegations.