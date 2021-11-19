Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / 23-year-old killed during celebratory firing at birthday party near Patna
23-year-old killed during celebratory firing at birthday party near Patna

The firing took place between 2 am and 3 am. An FIR has been lodged with Ramakrishna Nagar police station against three people who managed to escape after the incident.
A 23-year-old identified as Vicky Kumar was killed after a group of young men allegedly fired celebratory shots during a birthday party at Pipra village near Patna. (SHUTTERSTOCK.)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 03:35 PM IST
ByMukesh Kumar Mishra

A 23-year-old man identified as Vicky Kumar was killed after a group of young men allegedly fired celebratory gunshots during a birthday party at Pipra village in the early hours of Friday. No arrests have been made so far.

Ramakrishna Nagar police station SHO, Jahangir Alam said that the incident took place at around 3 am when some people were celebrating the birthday party of Ajit Yadav’s son.

“The firing took place between 2 am and 3 am. An FIR has been lodged with Ramakrishna Nagar police station against three people who managed to escape after the incident. The police was informed about the crime by the deceased’s family two hours after the youth was declared dead at Patna Medical College and Hospital. Earlier, family members were found running from one hospital to another for treatment,” he added.

According to the police, a dance programme was going on at Ajit’s house on the occasion of his son’s birthday at Pipra village. After finishing dinner, Vicky, a resident of Maner, stayed on at night to watch the dance programme. During the programme, some anti-social elements suddenly started firing when a bullet hit Vicky on the head and he fell down. He was immediately taken to a private hospital but he was referred to PMCH. When he was brought to PMCH, doctors declared him dead, police said.

Vicky was preparing for competitive examinations and used to stay at his maternal grandfather Dayanand’s house at Pipra village under the same police station. His parents had died a few years ago, the police said.

