8, including 4 children injured in acid attack in Bihar’s Katihar

At least eight people, including four children, suffered burn injuries after a man allegedly threw acid on them in Bihar’s Katihar district, police said.

Police said the man, identified as Lalu Sah, in a rage following a quarrel with his sister and brother-in-law, allegedly threw acid on them and the children who were there as onlookers. The incident took place late Thursday evening at Muradpur panchayat, they said.

According to the eyewitnesses, Lalu quarrelled with his sister and her husband Ram Chandra Sah, which led to this incident.

“Lalu Sah got furious seeing children there as onlookers and he also threw acid on them,” said Rubi Devi, a local, adding “besides four members of his family, four other children also suffered burn injuries.”

Lalu Sah escaped from the scene after he allegedly threw acid, she said.

“We soon rushed the children to the Sameli primary health centre (PHC), and luckily all are out of danger,” said Devi.

“We were standing outside the house when Lalu Sah threw acid on us,” one of the injured children said.

Kursela station house officer (SHO) Prahlad Kumar Yadav said that they rushed to the spot soon after learning of the incident, however, they could not find anyone there.

“We will once again visit the village to record the statements of the victims,” he said.

The officer, however, added that the since the incident was a family dispute, nobody so far has come to the police with a complaint.

Further, all eight, including four children are safe, and no serious burn injuries were reported in the attack, he added.

