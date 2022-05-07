After 88 years, train services restored between Bihar’s Kosi and Mithila

Saharsa: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Saturday virtually flagged off a passenger train between Jhanjharpur (Madhubani district) and Nirmali (Supaul) from New Delhi. With this, train services between Kosi and Mithilanchal which were snapped due to a devastating earthquake of 8.0 magnitude in 1934, has now resumed after 88 years.

The minister in his online inaugural address reiterated Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s commitment towards the development of eastern states and said, “The allocation of funds for Bihar which was ₹1132 crore during 2009-14 was enhanced to 6600 crores.” He assured all possible assistance to Bihar in the development of railways.

He inaugurated train services on the broad gauge from Jhanjharpur railway station in Madhubani district to Nirmali railway station in Supaul district and a new rail line from Nirmali to Asanpur Kupaha at the cost of ₹1584 crore through videoconferencing.

He said at present three pairs of passenger trains will operate daily on this section from Leheriasarai to Saharsa via Darbhanga, Sakri, Jhanjharpur, Tamuria, Nirmali, Saraigarh and Supaul from Sunday (May 8).

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had laid the foundation stone of Mahasetu over Kosi River estimated to the tune of ₹491 crore on June 6, 2003 in the presence of the then railway minister Nitish Kumar who is at present Bihar’s chief minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after 17 years inaugurated the Kosi Rail Bridge in 2020. Notably train services on this route started under British rule in 1887 and the 1934 earthquake damaged it completely which separated two regions-Kosi and Mithilanchal.

With the resumption of train services, the distance from Jhanjharpur to Saharsa will be reduced by about 100 km.

A large number of people, leaders and Bihar ministers were present on this historic occasion at Jhanjharpur railway station. “The restoration of train services will give a boost to trade and commerce between two regions which remained disconnected for a long time,” a businessman identified as Ashok Gupta said.

Bihar ministers Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Sheela Mandal, MPs from Madhepura, Jhanjharpur and Supaul, local MLA Nitish Mishra besides top railway authorities of Samastipur rail division of East Central Railway Zone of Indian Railways were present at the event.