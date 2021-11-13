Ahead of CM’s review meet, Bihar minister raps police for continued liquor flow

Ahead of chief minister Nitish Kumar-led review meeting on liquor prohibition on November 16, Janata Dal-United leader Upendra Kushwaha alleged state police’s negligence behind the unbridled flow of liquor in the state.

“There is no doubt that liquor availability is not possible without the involvement of the local police. Anybody involved in the illicit trade of liquor cannot succeed without the collusion of the police. The government can make good policies but its success depends on effective implementation. If some people in the police and administration try to derail it for petty gains, there is a problem,” he said, adding that there was a need for strong action against those abetting the liquor trade.

He said that chief minister Nitish Kumar had been consistently telling the police top brass to be vigilant, sincere and honest in enforcing prohibition down the line.

“BJP leaders issue statements against it just to appear different, which is not good. If there is any problem, they should discuss it at the proper forum,” he said, rejecting Opposition parties’ charge that the liquor trade was flourishing in the state as it enjoys the protection of power.

“It is wrong. The intention of the Nitish government is clear, though there may be some collusion at the local level, especially with the police, and that is what needs to be stemmed to make prohibition a success,” he added.

In the wake of several deaths due to hooch incidents in different parts of the state, questions over the poor implementation of prohibition in the state are being raised both from within the government as well as outside with fingers pointing to the police. BJP Bihar chief Dr Sanjay Jaiswal was also vocal in criticising the faulty implementation.

“The situation is alarming in east Champaran, which is part of my constituency. The illicit liquor trade is going on with the collusion of the police. It has become part of the racket at many places to derail a law that was brought by Nitish Kumar with good intention. It calls for a serious review. Hooch tragedies are reported even from places where there is no prohibition, but wherever the role of the police is suspicious needs to be looked into,” he added.

CM’s consistent warnings

In the past, Kumar also consistently maintained that the role of the police was immense to stem the liquor flow. “It is hard to believe that liquor smuggling into the state from outside happens without the knowledge of the local police,” he had said in 2016, barely a few months after the prohibition was enforced in Bihar. He further added that the officer-in-charge of police stations, under whose jurisdiction the illegal liquor trade continued, would not get field posting for 10 years and the police headquarters should step up the vigil for swift action.

However, liquor flow in the state has continued and now there are reports of liquor manufacturing also starting at many places to avoid the risk of smuggling. Even during the ongoing panchayat polls, reports of liquor use surfaced from remote areas and several mukhiya candidates and their accomplices were also nabbed after pictures went viral.

Truckloads of liquor reaching different parts of the state is also not possible without some support as they have to pass through different check posts. As per statistics of the police headquarters, 115,144 litres of liquor were recovered from the 10 districts, including the 12 blocks, going to polls in the first phase, while the total recovery in the state stood at 443,785 litres during the period of August 24, when the panchayat polls were identified, to September 21, when the campaigning for the first phase ended.

With the police at the receiving end from all corners and the CM himself talking tough, the administration has been on an overdrive in the last one week to salvage its prestige ahead of the review meeting. The home portfolio has always remained with the CM, while the prohibition and excise minister happens to be a former DG-rank officer Sunil Kumar.

Mounting caseload

In Bihar, the pendency of excise cases in the already overburdened courts has been on the rise due to the continued availability of liquor and frequent recoveries and arrests, including for alleged hooch tragedies. Since 2018, the percentage of excise cases out of the total institution of civil and criminal cases before the HC comes to around 19%, as per figures of the Patna HC. During the pandemic year 2020, when the courts also had restricted functioning and fewer cases, the share of excise cases rose to 21.75%. Overall pendency has also risen due to pandemic disruptions.

The impact on the subordinate courts is more, with the share of excise cases out of the total number of cases instituted around 25.5%, say the official court figures.

