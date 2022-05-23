Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amawaman lake set for Bihar’s first parasailing facility

In a first in Bihar, West Champaran district is set to introduce parasailing and other adventurous water sports in Amawaman lake along national highway following its successful trial on Sunday, said officials.
The DM said several adventurous water sports activities such as parasailing, motor boats, kayaks, peddle boats and jet ski would soon be introduced. (Picture for representation/HT Photo)
Updated on May 23, 2022 09:49 PM IST
BySandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah

Speaking to HT on Monday, district magistrate (DM) Kundan Kumar described Amawaman, an oxbow lake spread over 400 acres along NH 727 near Madhopur, as “Gateway of West Champaran” and said several adventurous water sports activities such as parasailing, motor boats, kayaks, peddle boats and jet ski would soon be introduced.

“We are waiting for some other equipment and paraphernalia to arrive here from the United States, New Zealand and Japan before the grand opening. In the meantime, parasailing trials were conducted in Amwaman on Sunday, which is first of its kind activity in Bihar. This imported modern boat arrived this week only,” said Kumar.

Located about 200 km from state capital Patna, Amawaman lake is currently used for immersion of idols of Goddess Saraswati and Durga.

West Champaran a tourist hub, blessed as it is with numerous Buddhist and Gandhian landmarks, besides Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR).

“In a bid to increase the footfall and provide comfort to the tourists, Amawaman will have provisions for changing rooms, ticket counters and midway relief facilities, among other amenities,” said DM Kumar, adding that the total project cost was around 14 crore.

