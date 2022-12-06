AQI improves a bit, but Bihar cities still most polluted in country

Bihar’s air quality improved marginally on Tuesday, with air quality index (AQI) in “very poor” category from “severe” the previous day, but eight cities of the state still figured in the list of 10 most polluted cities across the country.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Chapra recorded the worst AQI in the country, with an AQI of 398 which was classified as “very poor” category.

On Monday, AQI in Begusarai, Purnia and Darbhanga remained in the “severe” category.

As per the CPCB’s overall AQI bulletin issued at 4pm, 17 towns/cities in the state recorded “very poor” air quality.

AQI at Siwan stood at 392, Darbhanga 386, Bihar Sharif and Purnia 382 each, Arrah and Rajgir 357 each, Patna 352, Motihari 342, Begusarai 335, Muzaffarpur 333, Munger and Sahrasa 319 each.

The CPCB classifies an AQI of zero to 50 as ‘good’, 51-100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 as ‘moderate’, 201-300 as ‘poor’, 301-400 as ‘very poor’ and above 401 as ‘severe’.

Bihar State Pollution Control Board’s chairman Ashok Ghosh said that AQI would continue to fluctuate in the state owing to change in meteorological conditions.

“AQI in the state deteriorates in the winter season owing to geographical and meteorological conditions. Pollution level is high in north Bihar regions due to alluvial soil and silt deposit. Change in temperature, wind speed and direction results in fluctuation of AQI. The board is preparing a graded action plan for overall improvement of AQI in the state,” he said.

According to Patna Meteorological Centre, Gaya remained the coldest place in the state, with the lowest minimum temperature of 8.5°C. The average maximum and minimum temperature stood at 26°C and 12°C.