Bihar: Criminals fire at jeweller, flee with cash and ornaments after injuring him

Armed criminals shot at and critically injured a jeweller and looted cash and ornaments in Kudra on NH-13 of Kaimur district late on Tuesday evening.

The trader, identified as Vikas Kumar Seth (42), is a resident of Sasaram and was returning home when the incident took place.

He sustained two bullet injuries and was taken to Kudra public health centre by the locals where doctors referred him to a higher medical facility, the police said.

According to the police, the trader was about to board a bus for Sasaram around 7.30pm when three masked youths within the age group of 18-20 years attacked him with firearms.

“They demanded cash and ornaments and fired at the trader when he denied. They looted ₹50,000 in cash and some ornaments before escaping,” Kudra SHO Sanjay Kumar said.

A case has been registered against unidentified people and the police are screening CCTV footage to identify and arrest the criminals, the SHO said.

